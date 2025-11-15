Williamson Magor & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.21 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 95.62% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net loss of Williamson Magor & Company reported to Rs 23.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 4.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 95.62% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.061.37-250533.33429.20-0.245.57-0.245.57-23.214.37

