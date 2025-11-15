Ahlada Engineers standalone net profit declines 15.38% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.42% to Rs 23.66 crore

Net profit of Ahlada Engineers declined 15.38% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 9.42% to Rs 23.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.23.6626.1216.1517.842.873.410.550.760.440.52

