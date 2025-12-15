Crest Ventures rises after subsidiary inks pact for developing mixed-use project in Chembur

Crest Ventures advanced 1.22% to Rs 364.20 after the company said that its wholly owned subsidiary Crest Urban Living has entered into joint development agreement with Vensco Projects LLP for development of a premium mixed-use project in Chembur.

The project, spread across approximately 11,000 square meters, is positioned to be one of the largest single-parcel development projects in the rapidly developing neighbourhood of Chembur, Mumbai.

Crest Ventures is a non-deposit-taking, middle-layer NBFC under the 'Investment and Credit Company category. The company operates as a holding-cum-operating company under three verticals viz., real estate, financial services, and investments and credit, and is actively involved in real estate development and investment.