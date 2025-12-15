Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Crest Ventures rises after subsidiary inks pact for developing mixed-use project in Chembur

Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 1:51 PM IST
Crest Ventures advanced 1.22% to Rs 364.20 after the company said that its wholly owned subsidiary Crest Urban Living has entered into joint development agreement with Vensco Projects LLP for development of a premium mixed-use project in Chembur.

The project, spread across approximately 11,000 square meters, is positioned to be one of the largest single-parcel development projects in the rapidly developing neighbourhood of Chembur, Mumbai.

Crest Ventures is a non-deposit-taking, middle-layer NBFC under the 'Investment and Credit Company category. The company operates as a holding-cum-operating company under three verticals viz., real estate, financial services, and investments and credit, and is actively involved in real estate development and investment.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 78.28% to Rs 3.72 crore on a 16.51% fall in revenue to Rs 29.54 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

