Apt Packaging standalone net profit declines 76.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 40.63% to Rs 4.43 crore

Net profit of Apt Packaging declined 76.47% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 40.63% to Rs 4.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.17% to Rs 13.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

