Kingfa Science & Technology (India) standalone net profit rises 24.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.10% to Rs 469.55 crore

Net profit of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) rose 24.89% to Rs 41.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.10% to Rs 469.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 404.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.76% to Rs 152.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 122.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.27% to Rs 1744.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1487.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

469.55404.421744.691487.7212.8712.5812.9012.4459.8850.57227.79182.5754.3345.19206.08164.1941.9033.55152.86122.52

