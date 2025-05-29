Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kingfa Science & Technology (India) standalone net profit rises 24.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) standalone net profit rises 24.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:14 AM IST
Sales rise 16.10% to Rs 469.55 crore

Net profit of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) rose 24.89% to Rs 41.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.10% to Rs 469.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 404.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.76% to Rs 152.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 122.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.27% to Rs 1744.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1487.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales469.55404.42 16 1744.691487.72 17 OPM %12.8712.58 -12.9012.44 - PBDT59.8850.57 18 227.79182.57 25 PBT54.3345.19 20 206.08164.19 26 NP41.9033.55 25 152.86122.52 25

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

