Crimson Metal Engineering Company reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Sales rise 32.26% to Rs 2.87 crore

Crimson Metal Engineering Company reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.26% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.58% to Rs 9.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.872.17 32 9.578.28 16 OPM %38.3346.54 -44.1045.65 - PBDT0.680.60 13 2.252.00 13 PBT0.050.09 -44 0.180.18 0 NP0-1.40 100 0.13-1.33 LP

First Published: May 30 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

