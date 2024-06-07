Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JBM Auto Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

JBM Auto Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd, RattanIndia Power Ltd, Finolex Cables Ltd and Gokaldas Exports Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 June 2024.

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd, RattanIndia Power Ltd, Finolex Cables Ltd and Gokaldas Exports Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 June 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

JBM Auto Ltd crashed 5.01% to Rs 2040.05 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 69345 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33900 shares in the past one month.

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd tumbled 5.00% to Rs 10.83. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

RattanIndia Power Ltd lost 4.95% to Rs 18.04. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 128.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 329.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Finolex Cables Ltd plummeted 3.77% to Rs 1465.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 42684 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70647 shares in the past one month.

Gokaldas Exports Ltd shed 2.73% to Rs 831.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17447 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8344 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Jindal Stainless partners with JBM Auto

JBM Auto consolidated net profit rises 98.61% in the March 2024 quarter

JBM Auto PAT doubles to Rs 56 cr in Q4 FY24

Nifty slips below 21,900 level; media shares slide

JBM Auto spurts as arm bags Rs 7,500 cr order for 1,390 electric buses

Sensex soars 1,619 pts; Nifty ends above 23,250; Wipro jumps over 5%

Elgi Equipments updates on proposed divestment of stake held in JV G3 Industrial Solutions LLC, USA

Abans Holdings Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Market at day's high; Bajaj Finance spurts 3.52%

Dalmia Bharat gains after CRISIL affirms 'AA+' rating with 'stable' outlook

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story