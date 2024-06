Elgi Equipments that the divestment of entire stake held by the Company's wholly owned subsidiary Elgi Compressors USA Inc (Elgi USA), in its Joint Venture G3 Industrial Solutions LLC, USA, to the joint venture partner/s was expected to be completed and closed by 31 May 2024. However, the date of closure is extended due to unavoidable circumstances.

