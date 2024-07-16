CRISIL consolidated net profit declines 0.31% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.41% to Rs 797.35 croreNet profit of CRISIL declined 0.31% to Rs 150.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 150.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.41% to Rs 797.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 771.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales797.35771.02 3 OPM %25.9226.47 -PBDT224.09221.02 1 PBT207.96194.95 7 NP150.11150.58 0
