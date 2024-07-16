CRISIL consolidated net profit declines 0.31% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.41% to Rs 797.35 crore

Net profit of CRISIL declined 0.31% to Rs 150.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 150.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.41% to Rs 797.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 771.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.797.35771.0225.9226.47224.09221.02207.96194.95150.11150.58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp