CRISIL consolidated net profit declines 0.31% in the June 2024 quarter

CRISIL consolidated net profit declines 0.31% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Sales rise 3.41% to Rs 797.35 crore

Net profit of CRISIL declined 0.31% to Rs 150.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 150.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.41% to Rs 797.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 771.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales797.35771.02 3 OPM %25.9226.47 -PBDT224.09221.02 1 PBT207.96194.95 7 NP150.11150.58 0

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

