Marico Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Marico Ltd is quoting at Rs 668.1, up 2.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25.67% in last one year as compared to a 25.03% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.24% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Marico Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 668.1, up 2.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 24646.05. The Sensex is at 80843.16, up 0.22%. Marico Ltd has risen around 7.15% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Marico Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 60070.7, up 0.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 669.1, up 2.39% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 78.36 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

