Eimco Elecon (India) standalone net profit rises 137.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Eimco Elecon (India) rose 137.62% to Rs 14.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 59.25% to Rs 69.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 43.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

