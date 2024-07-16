Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

D B Corp consolidated net profit rises 49.66% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Sales rise 6.43% to Rs 589.85 crore

Net profit of D B Corp rose 49.66% to Rs 117.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 78.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.43% to Rs 589.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 554.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales589.85554.20 6 OPM %27.8821.02 -PBDT185.08130.91 41 PBT157.36103.63 52 NP117.8778.76 50

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

