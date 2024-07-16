D B Corp consolidated net profit rises 49.66% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.43% to Rs 589.85 crore

Net profit of D B Corp rose 49.66% to Rs 117.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 78.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.43% to Rs 589.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 554.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.589.85554.2027.8821.02185.08130.91157.36103.63117.8778.76

