CRISIL Ratings reaffirms 'A1' rating of Newgen Software

Newgen Software Technologies said that Crisil Ratings has reaffirmed its 'Crisil A1' rating on the short-term bank facilities of the company.

Crisil Ratings stated that the rating continues to reflect the strong business and financial risk profiles of the group, with compound annual growth rate of 24% in revenue in the three fiscals through 2025, driven by continuous in-house research and development (R&D), new service offerings, penetration into new geographies and regular addition of customers as well as increase in order flow from existing customers.

Focus on larger customers with bigger orders, continuous development and innovation in products and increasing overseas sales in new geographies will lead to revenue growth over the medium term. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin is expected to remain healthy at around 24% over the medium term due to better absorption of fixed cost.

Networth was strong at Rs 1,507 crore as on 31 March 2025, against Rs 1,220 crore previous fiscal. Total outside liabilities to tangible networth (TOLTNW) ratio is expected below 0.50 time over the medium term, in line with past trend. The group does not have any major capital expenditure (capex) plans over the medium term and thus, the financial risk profile will likely remain stable. The rating continues to reflect the groups sound market position, well-established clientele, geographical diversification in revenue and healthy product diversity with regular investment in R&D, and improvement in the financial risk profile. These strengths are partially offset by large fixed costs, susceptibility to employee attrition, working capital-intensive operations and exposure to fluctuations in foreign exchange (forex) rates.