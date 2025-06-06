Volumes soar at ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd counter

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd recorded volume of 5447 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 434 shares

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd, HFCL Ltd, Route Mobile Ltd, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 06 June 2025.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd recorded volume of 5447 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 434 shares. The stock gained 3.51% to Rs.13,803.05. Volumes stood at 310 shares in the last session.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd witnessed volume of 5.69 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 59402 shares. The stock increased 9.72% to Rs.658.50. Volumes stood at 85097 shares in the last session. HFCL Ltd notched up volume of 117.02 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.74 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.02% to Rs.88.11. Volumes stood at 34.69 lakh shares in the last session. Route Mobile Ltd recorded volume of 44139 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7320 shares. The stock gained 4.09% to Rs.1,003.80. Volumes stood at 2132 shares in the last session.