Volumes soar at ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd recorded volume of 5447 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 434 shares

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd, HFCL Ltd, Route Mobile Ltd, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 06 June 2025.

The stock gained 3.51% to Rs.13,803.05. Volumes stood at 310 shares in the last session.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd witnessed volume of 5.69 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 59402 shares. The stock increased 9.72% to Rs.658.50. Volumes stood at 85097 shares in the last session.

HFCL Ltd notched up volume of 117.02 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.74 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.02% to Rs.88.11. Volumes stood at 34.69 lakh shares in the last session.

Route Mobile Ltd recorded volume of 44139 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7320 shares. The stock gained 4.09% to Rs.1,003.80. Volumes stood at 2132 shares in the last session.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd recorded volume of 26841 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5787 shares. The stock gained 2.35% to Rs.5,004.70. Volumes stood at 8923 shares in the last session.

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

