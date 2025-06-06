Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's auto retails register a modest growth of 5% in May

India's auto retails register a modest growth of 5% in May

Image
Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) today released Vehicle Retail Data for May'25.

According to FADA, the month of May registered a modest 5% year-on-year growth overall. Segment-wise, 2W, 3W, and Trac led the way with gains of 7.3%, 6.2%, and 2.7% respectively, while PV, CE, and CV declined by 3.1%, 6.3%, and 3.7%.

In the 2W category, retail volumes fell 2.02% M-o-M but still posted a robust 7.31% Y-o-Y increase. Dealers attribute this resilience to a higher number of auspicious marriage days, a strong Rabi harvest, and pre-monsoon demand especially in semi-urban and rural markets.

Passenger-vehicle retails contracted by 13.6% M-o-M and 3.1% Y-o-Y, while inventory dayswhich had hovered around 50have edged up to approximately 5253 days. Entry-level models were hardest hit as constrained financing and subdued consumer sentiment compounded the slowdown.

Commercial-vehicle retails declined by 11.25% M-o-M and 3.71% Y-o-Y amid muted freight cycles, tight liquidity, and adverse geopolitical sentiment. While bus sales offered some relief, passenger carriers and commodity-linked segments (cement, coal) saw sharp de-growth due to delayed financing and softening TIV.

Channel dynamics for June reflect this cautious optimism: monsoon-driven rural traction and festival pull-through should sustain 2W activity, yet persistent financing constraints and selective OEM price adjustments may temper incremental gains.

PV dealers report elevated inventory days and legacy product portfolios, limiting retail conversions despite localized Rath Yatra uplifts.

In the CV segment, inventory churn remains elevated as OEMs and Dealers pre-empt June 25 A/C-cabin regulations, while freight demand in coal, cement, and mining continues to be muted by liquidity bottlenecks and early rains.

To navigate this lean yet resilient month, OEMs and financiers must synchronize production planning with ground-reality demand signals, deploy calibrated channel incentives, and secure adequate working-capital support.

Collectively, these factors point to a cautiously optimistic near-term outlook for Auto Retail in June 25, as per FADA.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI cuts repo rate by 50bps to 5.50%, CRR by 100 bps

Nifty trades near 24,800 level; RBI cuts repo rate by 50 bps to 5.50%

IREDA launches QIP with floor price of Rs 173.83/share

Life Insurance Corp appoints Ramakrishnan Chander as new CIO

RIR Power Electronics surges after expanding SiC diodes production capacity

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story