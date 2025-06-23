Bharat Electronics gains after securing additional orders worth Rs 585 cr

Bharat Electronics (BEL) advanced 2.40% to Rs 417.85 after the company announced it had secured additional orders worth Rs 585 crore since its last disclosure on 5 June 2025.

According to the companys statement, the new orders include fire control and sighting systems for missiles, communication equipment, jammers, spares, and other services.

Previously, in its 5 June filing, BEL had disclosed orders worth Rs 2,323 crore from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE). These orders are for the supply of base and depot spares for missile systems deployed on Indian naval ships, aimed at ensuring the operational continuity of mission-critical onboard equipment.

In a separate development, on 6 June 2025, BEL announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Electronics. The partnership is focused on the development of indigenous electronics and semiconductor solutions, in line with the Government of Indias vision for Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliance). As part of the MoU, both companies will explore collaborations in semiconductor fabrication (Fab), outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT), and design services. Tata Electronics will offer solutions that align with BELs current and future requirements, including microcontrollers (MCUs), systems-on-chip (SoCs), monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs), and other processors. Bharat Electronics (BEL) is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It manufactures electronic products and systems for the army, navy, and air force. The Government of India (GoI) remains BEL's largest shareholder with the current shareholding of 51.14%.