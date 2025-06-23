Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Electronics gains after securing additional orders worth Rs 585 cr

Bharat Electronics gains after securing additional orders worth Rs 585 cr

Image
Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bharat Electronics (BEL) advanced 2.40% to Rs 417.85 after the company announced it had secured additional orders worth Rs 585 crore since its last disclosure on 5 June 2025.

According to the companys statement, the new orders include fire control and sighting systems for missiles, communication equipment, jammers, spares, and other services.

Previously, in its 5 June filing, BEL had disclosed orders worth Rs 2,323 crore from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE). These orders are for the supply of base and depot spares for missile systems deployed on Indian naval ships, aimed at ensuring the operational continuity of mission-critical onboard equipment.

In a separate development, on 6 June 2025, BEL announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Electronics. The partnership is focused on the development of indigenous electronics and semiconductor solutions, in line with the Government of Indias vision for Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliance).

As part of the MoU, both companies will explore collaborations in semiconductor fabrication (Fab), outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT), and design services. Tata Electronics will offer solutions that align with BELs current and future requirements, including microcontrollers (MCUs), systems-on-chip (SoCs), monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs), and other processors.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It manufactures electronic products and systems for the army, navy, and air force. The Government of India (GoI) remains BEL's largest shareholder with the current shareholding of 51.14%.

Bharat Electronics (BEL)s standalone net profit surged 18.01% to Rs 2,104.78 crore on a 6.93% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 9,119.71 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Zen Tech jumps after board nod to acquire majority stake in TISA Aerospace

Embassy Developments rises after inking joint development pact for land parcel in Bengaluru

India's composite PMI rises to 61.0 in June

Any pressure on INR likely to be confined to short run, given the robust fundamentals and comfortable current account situation, notes RBI minutes

Dollar index lifted by safe haven demand as US strike on Iran infuses tension

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story