Crisil rises after inking deal to acquire McKinsey PriceMetrix Co. for $38 million

Crisil advanced 1.12% to Rs 4821.20 after the company announced the acquisition of McKinsey PriceMetrix Co., a leading provider of performance benchmarking and data-driven insights for the wealth management industry.

PriceMetrix, based in Toronto, serves leading wealth management firms in the U.S. and Canada. Its proprietary database covers $8 trillion in assets under management and 30 million investment accounts, backed by 25 years of data. The company had recorded a turnover of Rs 94.2 crore and PAT of Rs 21.5 crore in 2024. Its networth as on 31 December 2024 was Rs 18.4 crore.

The acquisition includes key products such as ValueOne, FeeCheck, CommissionCheck, SignalOne, advisory services, and comprehensive surveys of the North American wealth management sector.

This planned acquisition aligns with Crisils strategy to scale in wealth management and extend sector benchmarking capabilities to large global banks, traditional wealth managers, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). The total cost of the said acquisition is $38 million and the same would be paid in cash. Post-transaction, PriceMetrix will be part of Crisil Coalition Greenwich. McKinsey will continue leveraging PriceMetrix insights for its client engagements. The transaction is expected to be completed over the coming months, subject to meeting customary closing conditions. Amish Mehta, managing director & CEO, Crisil, said: With this acquisition, Crisil strengthens its position as a leading provider of benchmarking and analytics across financial services.

PriceMetrix's proven expertise in wealth management and its rich data assets perfectly complement our existing offerings. Together, we will deliver enhanced insights and create significant value for clients globally. Crisil, a global analytics company majority-owned by S&P Global, provides insights and risk assessments to clients, enabling them to make informed decisions. With expertise spanning credit ratings, intelligence, benchmarking, and analytics, Crisil partners with large firms worldwide, offering reliable opinions on risk in India and global opportunities. Founded in 1987, Crisil operates across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Australia, and the Middle East. The company's consolidated net profit rose 14.30% to Rs 171.57 crore on a 5.73% increase in revenue to Rs 843.02 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.