Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Flow of non-food bank credit moderated in FY25 though funding from non-bank sources more than offset this moderation

Flow of non-food bank credit moderated in FY25 though funding from non-bank sources more than offset this moderation

Image
Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released an article titled "Flow of Financial Resources to Commercial Sector in India during 2024-25". The article analyses the total flow of financial resources to the commercial sector in India during 2024-25 vis-?-vis 2023-24, covering both banks and non-bank (including domestic and foreign) sources of funding.

During 2024-25, the flow of non-food bank credit moderated, however, an increase in funding from non-bank sources more than offset the moderation in the flow of bank credit, resulting in an increase in total flow of financial resources to the commercial sector in India. The moderation in flow of non-food bank credit during 2024-25 was mainly due to a slowdown in credit to segments whose risk weights were increased by the Reserve Bank in November 2023 to restrict unsecured lending aimed at strengthening financial stability.

The increase in funding from non-bank sources during 2024-25 was largely driven by equity issuances, credit by Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), and short-term external credit. Equity issuances increased amidst buoyancy in the domestic secondary market, while short-term external credit rose reflecting a rebound in merchandise imports. Overall, the outstanding credit from banks and non-bank sources as per cent to GDP increased at end-March 2025 from its level a year ago.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sterlite Technologies expands partnership with UK-based Netomnia

Nifty trades below 25,050 mark; auto shares drop

RBI says high-frequency indicators point to expansion in manufacturing activity

Deficit indicators elevated amid slowdown in revenue receipts

MapmyIndia's flagship Mappls App now offers AI-powered live traffic signal timer in Bengaluru

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story