Volumes soar at TVS Motor Company Ltd counter

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd, Cipla Ltd, V-Guard Industries Ltd, Polycab India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 25 September 2025.
TVS Motor Company Ltd clocked volume of 89745 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11802 shares. The stock lost 0.98% to Rs.3,418.00. Volumes stood at 13626 shares in the last session.
Newgen Software Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 3.32 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 70613 shares. The stock rose 4.64% to Rs.915.05. Volumes stood at 27200 shares in the last session.
Cipla Ltd recorded volume of 73432 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24770 shares. The stock lost 0.50% to Rs.1,530.10. Volumes stood at 22269 shares in the last session.
V-Guard Industries Ltd saw volume of 4.55 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.06 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.38% to Rs.378.00. Volumes stood at 1.57 lakh shares in the last session.
Polycab India Ltd saw volume of 20047 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9139 shares. The stock dropped 0.75% to Rs.7,476.75. Volumes stood at 8064 shares in the last session.
