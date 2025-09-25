Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades below 25,050 mark; auto shares drop

Nifty trades below 25,050 mark; auto shares drop

Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
The domestic equity benchmarks traded near the flatline with minor losses in the morning trade, as market sentiment remained cautious due to continued FII (Foreign Institutional Investor) selling and the monthly Sensex expiry. The Nifty hovered below the 25,050 mark, while auto stocks extended losses for the second consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 78.26 points or 0.10% to 81,637.37. The Nifty 50 index lost 16.05 points or 0.06% to 25,040.85.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.17% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.11%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,959 shares rose and 1,707 shares fell. A total of 220 shares were unchanged.

New Listing:

Shares of Ivalue Infosolutions were currently trading at Rs 280.80 at 10:03 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 6.09% compared with the issue price of Rs 299.

The scrip was listed at Rs 285, at a 4.68% discount to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 289.80 and a low of Rs 276.45. On the BSE, over 1.09 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index declined 0.66% to 26,828.90. The index fell 1.80% in two consecutive trading sessions.

Tata Motors (down 2.31%), MRF (down 1%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.80%), Tube Investments of India (down 0.58%), Bajaj Auto (down 0.55%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 0.51%), Exide Industries (down 0.49%), Ashok Leyland (down 0.46%), TVS Motor Company (down 0.16%) and Eicher Motors (down 0.06%) slipped.

On the other hand, Samvardhana Motherson International (up 0.40%), Bharat Forge (up 0.18%) and Hero MotoCorp (up 0.10%) edged higher.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Ipca Laboratories added 0.26%. The company announced that it has inked a tech transfer pact with Biosimilar Sciences USA for a monoclonal antibody biosimilar, supporting Puerto Ricos biotech hub.

TBO Tek shed 0.62%. The company has signed up with Amadeus South Asia for its latest game-changing offeringTravel Marketplace, a localized AI-driven next-generation platform that connects travel sellers and providers through a single, trusted ecosystem.

Gujarat Pipavav Port rose 0.72%. The company announced that it has bagged a contract from ONGC for hiring port and storage facilities at Pipavav Port for five years, effective 1 October 2025.

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

