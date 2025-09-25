Kilburn Engineering's subsidiary wins orders worth Rs 80 cr

M.E. Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kilburn Engineering has secured orders with a total value of Rs 80.28 crore in the current quarter.

An order valued at Rs 51 crore marks M.E. Energy's entry into the ferro alloys sector with the execution of a 12 MW Waste Heat Recovery (WHR) based Power Plant. The project will harness high-temperature furnace flue gases to generate clean energy through two Waste Heat Recovery Boilers (WHRB) and a captive power system, enhancing profitability and contributing to the sustainability efforts of the client. This entry broadens M.E. Energy's footprint beyond oil & gas, cement, steel, and other energy-intensive industries, opening new growth avenues.