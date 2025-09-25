Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kilburn Engineering's subsidiary wins orders worth Rs 80 cr

Kilburn Engineering's subsidiary wins orders worth Rs 80 cr

Image
Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

M.E. Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kilburn Engineering has secured orders with a total value of Rs 80.28 crore in the current quarter.

An order valued at Rs 51 crore marks M.E. Energy's entry into the ferro alloys sector with the execution of a 12 MW Waste Heat Recovery (WHR) based Power Plant. The project will harness high-temperature furnace flue gases to generate clean energy through two Waste Heat Recovery Boilers (WHRB) and a captive power system, enhancing profitability and contributing to the sustainability efforts of the client. This entry broadens M.E. Energy's footprint beyond oil & gas, cement, steel, and other energy-intensive industries, opening new growth avenues.

In addition, the company has received a repeat order worth Rs 17.7 crore from Shree Cement for the supply, installation, and commissioning of non-conventional biomass fuel (paddy straw) fired Hot Air Generator (HAG) systems for its grinding units in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. These HAG systems, equipped with fuel handling and auxiliary systems, are designed to deliver sustainable, energy-efficient heating for cement production.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty trades below 25,050 mark; auto shares drop

Volumes soar at TVS Motor Company Ltd counter

Flow of non-food bank credit moderated in FY25 though funding from non-bank sources more than offset this moderation

Sterlite Technologies expands partnership with UK-based Netomnia

RBI says high-frequency indicators point to expansion in manufacturing activity

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story