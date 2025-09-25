Kilburn Engineering's subsidiary wins orders worth Rs 80 cr

M.E. Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kilburn Engineering has secured orders with a total value of Rs 80.28 crore in the current quarter.
An order valued at Rs 51 crore marks M.E. Energy's entry into the ferro alloys sector with the execution of a 12 MW Waste Heat Recovery (WHR) based Power Plant. The project will harness high-temperature furnace flue gases to generate clean energy through two Waste Heat Recovery Boilers (WHRB) and a captive power system, enhancing profitability and contributing to the sustainability efforts of the client. This entry broadens M.E. Energy's footprint beyond oil & gas, cement, steel, and other energy-intensive industries, opening new growth avenues.
In addition, the company has received a repeat order worth Rs 17.7 crore from Shree Cement for the supply, installation, and commissioning of non-conventional biomass fuel (paddy straw) fired Hot Air Generator (HAG) systems for its grinding units in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. These HAG systems, equipped with fuel handling and auxiliary systems, are designed to deliver sustainable, energy-efficient heating for cement production.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app