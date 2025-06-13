Crompton Greaves bags Rs 101-cr Order from MEDA

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has secured a Letter of Award (LoA) worth Rs 100.68 crore from the Maharashtra Energy Development Agency (MEDA) for supplying and installing 4,500 Off-grid Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS).

In a regulatory filing, the company stated that the order falls under Component-B of the PM-KUSUM scheme, a government initiative aimed at promoting solar energy in the agricultural sector. The scope of the turnkey project includes the design, manufacture, supply, transportation, installation, testing, and commissioning of the solar water pumps across Maharashtra. The entire project is scheduled for completion within 90 days from the issuance of the work order.

The contract also includes a comprehensive five-year maintenance contract (CMC), ensuring long-term reliability and post-installation support. Cromptons solar-powered DC submersible pumps are engineered for high performance and durability, catering specifically to off-grid and rural areas that face challenges in water accessibility.

To ensure efficient execution, the company plans to deploy its trained field personnel, local district support teams, and extensive after-sales service network across the state. The company said that this initiative aligns directly with national objectives to facilitate farmers transition from conventional energy sources to renewable solar energy, delivering both economic savings and environmental benefits. The order comes amid rapid growth in Indias submersible water pump market, driven by increasing demand in agriculture, rural water supply, and off-grid applications. Solar-powered submersible pumps are becoming vital in regions with irregular rainfall and limited grid power, enabling consistent and sustainable irrigation. Rajat Chopra, Business Head Home Electricals & Pumps at Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, commented, We are delighted to have received the Letter of Award from MEDA for 4,500 Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems under the PM-KUSUM scheme. This milestone not only marks our largest solar pump order to date but also reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering reliable and high-performance pumping solutions tailored to the needs of farmers across India. The order reinforces confidence in Cromptons product excellence, long-lasting performance, and robust service network. It further strengthens our position as a trusted partner in driving solar-powered irrigation forward. At Crompton, we remain focused on enabling clean energy access for farmers while ensuring seamless execution backed by quality, innovation, and strong after-sales support.