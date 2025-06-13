Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Crompton Greaves bags Rs 101-cr Order from MEDA

Crompton Greaves bags Rs 101-cr Order from MEDA

Image
Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has secured a Letter of Award (LoA) worth Rs 100.68 crore from the Maharashtra Energy Development Agency (MEDA) for supplying and installing 4,500 Off-grid Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS).

In a regulatory filing, the company stated that the order falls under Component-B of the PM-KUSUM scheme, a government initiative aimed at promoting solar energy in the agricultural sector. The scope of the turnkey project includes the design, manufacture, supply, transportation, installation, testing, and commissioning of the solar water pumps across Maharashtra. The entire project is scheduled for completion within 90 days from the issuance of the work order.

The contract also includes a comprehensive five-year maintenance contract (CMC), ensuring long-term reliability and post-installation support. Cromptons solar-powered DC submersible pumps are engineered for high performance and durability, catering specifically to off-grid and rural areas that face challenges in water accessibility.

To ensure efficient execution, the company plans to deploy its trained field personnel, local district support teams, and extensive after-sales service network across the state.

The company said that this initiative aligns directly with national objectives to facilitate farmers transition from conventional energy sources to renewable solar energy, delivering both economic savings and environmental benefits. The order comes amid rapid growth in Indias submersible water pump market, driven by increasing demand in agriculture, rural water supply, and off-grid applications. Solar-powered submersible pumps are becoming vital in regions with irregular rainfall and limited grid power, enabling consistent and sustainable irrigation.

Rajat Chopra, Business Head Home Electricals & Pumps at Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, commented, We are delighted to have received the Letter of Award from MEDA for 4,500 Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems under the PM-KUSUM scheme. This milestone not only marks our largest solar pump order to date but also reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering reliable and high-performance pumping solutions tailored to the needs of farmers across India. The order reinforces confidence in Cromptons product excellence, long-lasting performance, and robust service network. It further strengthens our position as a trusted partner in driving solar-powered irrigation forward. At Crompton, we remain focused on enabling clean energy access for farmers while ensuring seamless execution backed by quality, innovation, and strong after-sales support.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals is one of the leading consumer companies in India with a brand legacy of over 75 years. It is an independent company under professional management, operating in two business segments: lighting and electrical consumer durables. We market our products under the Crompton brand name in India and select export markets.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 22.5% to Rs 169.48 crore on 5.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,060.64 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NBCC (India) secures multi-state Rs 518 cr project from Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti

Anant Raj Ltd Slips 3.58%, BSE Realty index Shed 2.48%

INR slumps to 2-month low beyond 86/$ mark

Tanfac Industries commissions 5,000 TPA Solar Grade DHF plant

Sigachi Industries update on its upcoming Orvakal project

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story