NBCC (India) secures multi-state Rs 518 cr project from Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti

Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
NBCC (India) announced that it has secured a new work from Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti in four states worth Rs 518.49 crore.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has undertaken several major infrastructure projects across the northeastern and southern regions of India, focused on the construction of permanent campuses for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs). Notable among these are projects in Lepa Rada (Rs 75.90 crore), Lohit (Rs 72.33 crore), and Noney (Rs 70.29 crore).

Other significant works include campuses in Lower Siang (Rs 66.53 crore), Pakke Kessang (Rs 64.75 crore), and dual projects in Majuli and Charaideo, Assam (Rs 55.38 crore each).

Additional developments are underway in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Telangana (Rs 46.85 crore), and Sonitpur, Assam (Rs 11.08 crore), reflecting a broad push to strengthen educational infrastructure in remote and underserved regions.

NBCC (India) is in business and operates in three major segments, namely project management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.

The company's consolidated net profit advanced 29.27% to Rs 175.92 crore on a 16.17% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,642.55 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of NBCC (India) declined 1.78% to Rs 118.55 on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

