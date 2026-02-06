Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals consolidated net profit declines 10.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.30% to Rs 1898.30 crore

Net profit of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals declined 10.50% to Rs 98.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 109.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.30% to Rs 1898.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1769.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1898.301769.2110.2910.63199.66189.13156.06151.1998.31109.84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News