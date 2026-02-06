Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals consolidated net profit declines 10.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.30% to Rs 1898.30 croreNet profit of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals declined 10.50% to Rs 98.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 109.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.30% to Rs 1898.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1769.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1898.301769.21 7 OPM %10.2910.63 -PBDT199.66189.13 6 PBT156.06151.19 3 NP98.31109.84 -10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content