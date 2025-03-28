Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals introduces new range of air coolers

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has introduced its latest air cooler range - the Aura, Avancer, and Jedi series. These new models ensure superior cooling, offering quick relief and enhanced comfort during the sweltering months.

Speaking about the new launch, Malhar Vadke, Vice President - Large Domestic Appliances, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals said., At Crompton, we have always believed in delivering meaningful innovations that solve everyday challenges while upholding our promise of quality and reliability. With summers becoming increasingly intense, the need for effective and dependable cooling solutions has never been greater. Our new Aura, Avancer and Jedi series air coolers are designed with this in mind powerful airflow, enhanced portability, durability and everyday convenience. Built with durable materials and advanced features, this range reflects Crompton's commitment to creating products that deliver genuine value and stand the test of time. Whether it's helping families enjoy peaceful nights or making everyday living more comfortable, even during the peak of summer, these coolers are built to keep homes refreshingly cool throughout the season.

