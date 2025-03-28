Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hyundai announces inclusion in major capital market indices on NSE and BSE

Hyundai announces inclusion in major capital market indices on NSE and BSE

Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Hyundai Motor India (NSE: HYUNDAI, BSE: 544274), today announced share inclusion in the NIFTY Next 50, NIFTY 100, NIFTY 500, S&P BSE 500 and other key capital market indices. HMIL commenced trading on the Indian stock markets since its listing on 22 October 2024.

Effective 28 March 2025 on NSE, NIFTY Next 50, NIFTY 100, NIFTY 200, NIFTY 500, NIFTY Large Midcap 250, NIFTY Total Market (broad based indices); and NIFTY EV & New Age Automotive, NIFTY India Manufacturing, NIFTY India New Age Consumption, NIFTY MNC, NIFTY Rural, NIFTY Transportation & Logistics (thematic indices).

Effective 24 March 2025 on BSE, BSE 500, BSE All Cap, BSE Large Cap, BSE Large Midcap (broad based indices); BSE Consumer Discretionary (sector and industry index); and BSE Quality Index, BSE Select IPO (strategy indices).

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

