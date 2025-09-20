Board of ESAF Small Finance Bank approves raising Tier 1 capital

At meeting held on 20 September 2025

The board of ESAF Small Finance Bank at its meeting held on 20 September 2025 has approved the following:

1. Raising of Tier I capital by way of issuance of equity shares through such method as may be considered appropriate, including rights issue, preferential issue, private placement, qualified institutional placement, or any other method permitted under applicable laws, or a combination thereof in one or more tranches, subject to the approval of shareholders.

2. Approval for amendment of Clause V (Capital Clause) of the Memorandum of Association of the Bank for enabling increase of the Authorised Capital of the Bank from Rs. 600 crore to Rs. 1000 crore, subject to the prior approval from the Reserve Bank of India and approval of the shareholders of the Bank.