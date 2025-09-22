Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel Corp secures Rs 18-cr order from Dredging Corporation of India

RailTel Corp secures Rs 18-cr order from Dredging Corporation of India

Image
Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 8:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

RailTel Corporation of India has received a work order valued at Rs 18.06 crore from Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) for the provision of seamless offshore internet connectivity for DCI vessels & the integrated command & control centre (ICCC).

The scope of the contract involves end-to-end deployment and management of offshore internet infrastructure, aimed at enhancing connectivity across DCIs fleet operations and centralized control systems. The contract will be executed by 18 January 2026.

This is a domestic contract, and neither the promoter group nor any related party transactions are involved, the company clarified. The deal has been awarded at arms length terms.

RailTel Corporation, a "Navratna" PSU, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optical fiber network.

Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) is engaged in providing integrated dredging services to ports, the Indian Navy, and other maritime organizations in India.

On Friday, September 19, shares of RailTel Corporation declined by 0.91% to close at Rs 394, while shares of Dredging Corporation of India gained 1.39%, ending the day at Rs 664.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Board of ESAF Small Finance Bank approves raising Tier 1 capital

Crompton receives work order from Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam

India Ratings and Research affirms rating of Jubilant FoodWorks at 'AA+/A1+'

Shipping Corporation of India signs MoU with BPCL, HPCL and IOCL

Indegene partners with Datavant to enhance clinical trial recruitment

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 8:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story