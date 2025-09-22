RailTel Corp secures Rs 18-cr order from Dredging Corporation of India

RailTel Corporation of India has received a work order valued at Rs 18.06 crore from Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) for the provision of seamless offshore internet connectivity for DCI vessels & the integrated command & control centre (ICCC).

The scope of the contract involves end-to-end deployment and management of offshore internet infrastructure, aimed at enhancing connectivity across DCIs fleet operations and centralized control systems. The contract will be executed by 18 January 2026.

This is a domestic contract, and neither the promoter group nor any related party transactions are involved, the company clarified. The deal has been awarded at arms length terms.