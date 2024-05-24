Crown Lifters standalone net profit declines 19.31% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 73.64% to Rs 10.54 crore

Net profit of Crown Lifters declined 19.31% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 73.64% to Rs 10.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.28% to Rs 5.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 45.75% to Rs 28.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

10.546.0728.1019.2861.0127.6853.8424.226.011.7514.274.913.750.907.382.271.882.335.513.90

