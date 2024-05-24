Amrutanjan Health Care standalone net profit rises 7.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.65% to Rs 127.06 croreNet profit of Amrutanjan Health Care rose 7.56% to Rs 13.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.65% to Rs 127.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 100.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.90% to Rs 44.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.96% to Rs 421.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 379.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News