Amrutanjan Health Care standalone net profit rises 7.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Amrutanjan Health Care rose 7.56% to Rs 13.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.65% to Rs 127.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 100.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.90% to Rs 44.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.96% to Rs 421.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 379.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

