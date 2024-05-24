Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Amrutanjan Health Care standalone net profit rises 7.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Amrutanjan Health Care standalone net profit rises 7.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 26.65% to Rs 127.06 crore

Net profit of Amrutanjan Health Care rose 7.56% to Rs 13.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.65% to Rs 127.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 100.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.90% to Rs 44.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.96% to Rs 421.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 379.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales127.06100.32 27 421.23379.64 11 OPM %12.7812.95 -12.3011.69 - PBDT21.1417.79 19 68.0058.85 16 PBT19.6116.48 19 61.9453.64 15 NP13.6612.70 8 44.9739.83 13

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

