N G Industries standalone net profit rises 68.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales decline 3.10% to Rs 4.07 crore

Net profit of N G Industries rose 68.70% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.10% to Rs 4.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 39.54% to Rs 5.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.73% to Rs 16.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4.074.20 -3 16.8818.70 -10 OPM %12.537.86 -11.619.73 - PBDT2.381.48 61 6.4510.18 -37 PBT2.251.35 67 5.859.65 -39 NP1.941.15 69 5.038.32 -40

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

