Alstone Textiles (India) standalone net profit declines 77.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Alstone Textiles (India) declined 77.44% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 82.99% to Rs 4.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.19% to Rs 4.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

