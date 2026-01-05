CSB Bank hits record high on 21% YoY deposit growth in Q3 FY26

CSB Bank jumped 7.08% to Rs 516.35 after the bank's total deposits climbed 21% to Rs 40,460 crore as on 31st December 2025, compared with Rs 33,407 crore as on 31st December 2024.

Of the total deposits, CASA increased 3% YoY to Rs 8,316 crore, while term deposits jumped 27% YoY to Rs 32,144 crore as of 31 December 2025.

Gross advance stood at Rs 37,208 crore as of 31st December 2025, registering the growth of 29% compared with Rs 28,915 crore as of 31st December 2024.

Advances against gold & gold jewellery (excluding receivables secured against gold) jumped 46% YoY to Rs 19,023 crore as of 31st December 2025.