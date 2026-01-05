J&K Bank gains as gross advances grow 17% YoY in Q3FY26

Jammu & Kashmir Bank added 2.25% to Rs 104.65 after bank's gross advances jumped 17.26% to Rs 1,16,247.92 crore as of 31 December 2025, compared with Rs 99,133.35 crore as of 31 December 2024.

Total business stood at Rs 2,72,109.27 crore as of 31 December 2025, up 13.34%, compared with Rs 2,40,080.49 crore as of 31 December 2024.

CASA deposits rose 1.25% YoY to Rs 68,736.27 crore as of 31 December 2025. CASA ratio reduced to 44.10% as of 31 December 2025 as against 48.17% as of 31 December 2024.

Total deposits increased 10.58% to Rs 1,55,861.35 crore as of 31 Decemeber 2025, compared with Rs 1,40,947.14 crore as of 31 December 2024.