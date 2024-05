CSB Bank announced that CRISIL Rating has reaffirmed its rating of 'CRISIL A1+' for Certificate of Deposits programme and Short-term Fixed Deposit programme of the Bank. CRISIL Ratings also reaffirmed its rating of 'CRISIL A/Stable' for the proposed Tier II, Basel III compliant bonds issue Programme of the Bank.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel