IMP Powers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.57 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of IMP Powers reported to Rs 8.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 42.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 20.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 51.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 94.47% to Rs 1.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

01.951.5528.050-2080.51-964.52-163.03-7.06-40.45-14.42-45.67-8.57-42.01-20.51-51.97-8.57-42.01-20.51-51.97

