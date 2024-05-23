Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GACM Technologies consolidated net profit rises 26.92% in the March 2024 quarter

GACM Technologies consolidated net profit rises 26.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 39.06% to Rs 2.20 crore

Net profit of GACM Technologies rose 26.92% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 39.06% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 28.10% to Rs 7.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.203.61 -39 7.4710.39 -28 OPM %34.5532.96 -33.075.20 - PBDT0.520.45 16 1.88-0.46 LP PBT0.330.27 22 1.14-1.16 LP NP0.330.26 27 1.13-1.18 LP

