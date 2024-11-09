Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

CSL Finance standalone net profit rises 20.45% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 7:31 PM IST
Sales rise 41.11% to Rs 54.06 crore

Net profit of CSL Finance rose 20.45% to Rs 17.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 41.11% to Rs 54.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 38.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales54.0638.31 41 OPM %74.8276.40 -PBDT25.1620.59 22 PBT24.7120.25 22 NP17.8514.82 20

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 4:58 PM IST

