CSL Finance standalone net profit rises 20.45% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of CSL Finance rose 20.45% to Rs 17.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 41.11% to Rs 54.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 38.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.54.0638.3174.8276.4025.1620.5924.7120.2517.8514.82

