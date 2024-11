Wires & Fabriks (S.A) standalone net profit rises 2.38% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.93% to Rs 27.79 crore

Net profit of Wires & Fabriks (S.A) rose 2.38% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.93% to Rs 27.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 28.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.27.7928.0515.6515.972.973.250.560.420.430.42

