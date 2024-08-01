Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Cube Highways Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.86 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Sales rise 5.92% to Rs 827.25 crore

Net profit of Cube Highways Trust reported to Rs 3.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 20.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.92% to Rs 827.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 781.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales827.25781.04 6 OPM %68.9854.08 -PBDT323.63231.10 40 PBT7.92-17.89 LP NP3.86-20.18 LP

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

