GE T&D India hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 1648.90 after the company's standalone net profit surged to Rs 134.54 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 28.24 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations jumped 33.55% to Rs 958.34 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 717.57 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 33.55% to Rs 958.34 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 717.57 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Profit before tax (PBT) spurted to Rs 179.91 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp EBITDA stood at Rs 194 crore in Q1 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 62.8 crore posted in same quarter last year. EBITDA margin was 20.2% in Q1 FY25 as against 8.7% in Q1 FY24.

During the quarter, order intake stood at Rs 1,029 crore, up 2% as compared with Rs 1,006.6 crore recorded in same quarter last year.

Sandeep Zanzaria, managing director & CEO of GE T&D India, said, Our exceptional quarterly results are a direct outcome of our unwavering focus on delivering quality and value to our customers and stakeholders. As India's power grid scales new heights with its power transmission system emerging as one of the largest unified electricity grids in the world, we are excited to be a key partner in this journey of Indias energy transition.

GE T&D India is a leading player in the power transmission and distribution business. The company provides a versatile and robust range of solutions for connecting and evacuating power from generations sources onto the grid, providing utilities with the tools needed to support the increase in demand swiftly.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News