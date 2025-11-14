Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thomas Cook (India) opens foreign exchange office in Kottayam, Kerala

Thomas Cook (India) opens foreign exchange office in Kottayam, Kerala

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
Thomas Cook (India) has unveiled its new store in Kottayam, Kerala. The new outlet marks a significant upgrade in both design and customer experience - centrally located with a spacious office layout and enhanced support facilities. With this addition, the Thomas Cook India's Forex network spans to 14 locations across Kerala.

Thomas Cook's foreign exchange office in Kottayam offers the Company access to a diverse mix of leisure and business segments, led by families, working professionals and students. Situated in central Kerala, Kottayam benefits from its strategic proximity to Kochi, including easy access to Cochin International Airport and Infopark Kochi. With robust multimodal connectivity and access to key business corridors, the outlet serves as an ideal catchment to drive Thomas Cook India's Foreign Exchange business. The store will also cater to surrounding locales such as Alappuzha and Thiruvalla renowned for their tourism appeal and strong NRI base, respectively.

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

