Cubical Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Sales rise 37.14% to Rs 0.48 crore

Net profit of Cubical Financial Services reported to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.14% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 137.39% to Rs 2.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.480.35 37 2.731.15 137 OPM %147.92-68.57 -47.25-18.26 - PBDT0.71-0.24 LP 1.29-0.21 LP PBT0.71-0.24 LP 1.29-0.21 LP NP0.65-0.27 LP 1.16-0.29 LP

First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

