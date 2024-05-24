Home / Markets / Capital Market News / APM Industries standalone net profit declines 68.95% in the March 2024 quarter

APM Industries standalone net profit declines 68.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 20.29% to Rs 62.52 crore

Net profit of APM Industries declined 68.95% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.29% to Rs 62.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 78.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 80.47% to Rs 4.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.82% to Rs 299.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 360.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales62.5278.43 -20 299.85360.49 -17 OPM %1.796.62 -4.1810.37 - PBDT0.895.31 -83 11.5437.32 -69 PBT-1.043.52 PL 3.9230.29 -87 NP0.772.48 -69 4.1721.35 -80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

APM Industries standalone net profit declines 74.35% in the December 2023 quarter

Magma strengthens its geographical dominance with entry at APM Terminals, Pipavav Port

Tanfac Industries standalone net profit declines 43.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries standalone net profit declines 50.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Kriti Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 78.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Max India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.57 crore in the March 2024 quarter

RPSG Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 99.78 crore in the March 2024 quarter

GNA Axles consolidated net profit declines 50.79% in the March 2024 quarter

MMP Industries consolidated net profit rises 45.28% in the March 2024 quarter

Noida Toll Bridge Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.40 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story