Cupid bags order worth Rs 42-cr from Govt of Tanzania

Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Cupid announced that it has received purchase orders from the Medical Stores Department, Government of Tanzania, for the supply of male condoms worth Rs 42 crore.

The official announcement was made on 26 February 2025.

The consideration for the order is Rs 42 crore and is to be executed between May and July 2025.

Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, chairman and MD, Cupid, commented, This is great news for us. The call-off order from the Medical Stores Department, Tanzania, is a testament to the strong relationships developed over the last 15 months by the new team at Cupid. We have ambitious plans across our B2C and B2B businesses, both in India and abroad, and our focus remains on growing each business vertical sustainably and profitably.

Cupid engaged in the business of dealing, marketing, and manufacturing rubber contraceptives and allied prophylactic products.

Cupid standalone net profit jumped 25.05% to Rs 11.08 crore on 15.73% increase in total income to Rs 46.35 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Shares of Cupid declined 1.05% to Rs 67.85 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

