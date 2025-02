Cupid standalone net profit rises 24.60% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.73% to Rs 46.35 crore

Net profit of Cupid rose 24.60% to Rs 11.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 15.73% to Rs 46.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 40.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.46.3540.0533.9830.3115.3412.4814.0511.7311.048.86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News