Himalaya Food International standalone net profit declines 96.53% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:56 AM IST
Net profit of Himalaya Food International declined 96.53% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 26.75% to Rs 9.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 12.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales9.5012.97 -27 OPM %15.4724.90 -PBDT1.463.12 -53 PBT0.051.44 -97 NP0.051.44 -97

