Himalaya Food International standalone net profit declines 96.53% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 26.75% to Rs 9.50 crore

Net profit of Himalaya Food International declined 96.53% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 26.75% to Rs 9.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 12.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.9.5012.9715.4724.901.463.120.051.440.051.44

