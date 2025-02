Permanent Magnets standalone net profit declines 32.68% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.36% to Rs 49.34 crore

Net profit of Permanent Magnets declined 32.68% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 2.36% to Rs 49.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 50.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.49.3450.5313.6014.016.917.524.235.833.074.56

