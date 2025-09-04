Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cupid welcomes latest GST reforms

Cupid welcomes latest GST reforms

Image
Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 4:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Expects to benefit from lower input costs and improved product accessibility

Cupid today welcomed the landmark recommendations of the 56th GST Council meeting, which announced sweeping reductions in Goods & Services Tax (GST) rates across a wide range of essential and consumer-focused products, effective 22 September 2025.

The Council's decisions, including reducing GST on key FMCG categories such as dairy products, chocolates, confectionery, juices, shampoos, soaps, hair oil, toothpaste, biscuits, and packaged foods, will significantly enhance affordability for the Indian consumer and accelerate the nation's consumption growth story.

As Cupid is actively expanding its presence in the FMCG sector alongside its Diagnostic Kits offerings, these reforms will lower input costs, improve product accessibility, and catalyze volume growth.

Cupid's Hair and Body Oils, Face Wash, and IVD Diagnostic Kits will directly benefit from the GST rate reduction. This will also indirectly support the growth of Cupid's wider FMCG portfolio in India, leading to stronger consumer offtake across its entire basket of products.

The GST changes reinforce the company's strategic roadmap of expanding into Pan-India retail markets, building a strong consumer brand, and capturing share in high-growth categories.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Elxsi and Evergent partner to launch the Subscription Hub

RateGain deploys Rev-AI, its dynamic pricing platform for Payless Costa Ric

Sensex settles 150 points higher, Nifty ends above 24,700 level

IEX records 18.9% increase in electricity traded volume in Aug'25

Campus Activewear acquires property in Uttarakhand for Rs 75 cr to expand manufacturing capacity

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 3:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story