Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Elxsi and Evergent partner to launch the Subscription Hub

Tata Elxsi and Evergent partner to launch the Subscription Hub

Image
Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 4:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tata Elxsi and Evergent, the customer management and monetization leader for streaming and digital subscription businesses, today announced the launch of Subscription Hub, a unified platform that redefines how media and telecom operators offer, manage and monetize subscription offerings to their customers.

To address the challenges of fragmented subscription ecosystems and enable the full potential of unified digital experiences, Tata Elxsi and Evergent have partnered to deliver a comprehensive, ready-to-deploy solution: the Subscription Hub.

The Subscription Hub is a transformative platform that enables telecom and media operators, along with service aggregators, to evolve into holistic digital lifestyle providers. The Telecom and Media service providers can unlock new revenue streams, enhance customer loyalty, and differentiate their brand in a competitive market by aggregating diverse subscription services ranging from entertainment, gaming, productivity to education and financial toolsinto a unified & user-friendly experience.

The Subscription Hub's cloud-native, API-first architecture ensures compatibility with emerging technologies and changing market requirements. The platform supports flexible deployment options including SaaS, hybrid cloud, and on-premises configurations to meet diverse operator requirements and data sovereignty needs. Advanced analytics and business intelligence capabilities provide operators with real-time insights into subscription metrics, customer lifetime value analysis, churn prediction modeling, and revenue optimization recommendations, enabling data-driven decision making and continuous service improvement.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RateGain deploys Rev-AI, its dynamic pricing platform for Payless Costa Ric

Sensex settles 150 points higher, Nifty ends above 24,700 level

IEX records 18.9% increase in electricity traded volume in Aug'25

Campus Activewear acquires property in Uttarakhand for Rs 75 cr to expand manufacturing capacity

Japanese markets rally, Nikkei jumps 1.53%

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 3:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story